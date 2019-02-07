LIVE: Murder investigation launched and man arrested after woman's body found on Ribbleton street

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Preston.


Police were called at 2am today (7 February) to reports of an altercation on Pope Lane, Ribbleton.

Follow our live blog for breaking news and updates...

Police have taped off parts of Miller Road and Pope Lane after a body was found in Ribbleton this morning.

