"Lucky to be alive" Lancaster driver slapped with traffic ticket after crashing through hedge and flipping car in farmer's field

A Lancaster man escaped with only minor injuries after he crashed his car into a farmer's field near Lancaster.

But the driver, who police described as "lucky to be alive", was not lucky enough to escape the long arm of the law.

After rescuing the driver from the wrecked car, officers promptly issued the man with a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

Police said the man had lost control of his car in Littlefell Lane this morning (March 13) and crashed through a hedge and into a farmer's field.

The impact of the crash caused the car to flip over onto its roof before coming to an abrupt stop in the muddy and waterlogged field.

The car has been written off, but the "lucky" driver suffered only minor injuries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Very lucky driver after he received minor injuries after losing control on Littlefell lane, Lancaster. Driver issued traffic ticket for Due Care."