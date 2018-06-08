Man, 77, prosecuted after trying to import a child sex doll to his Lancashire home

A Lancashire man has today (Friday, June 8) been sentenced for trying to import a child sex doll.

Douglas Charnock, of Greenway Close, Skelmersdale, admitted an offence of improper importation of an indecent/obscene article as well as possession of more than 6,000 indecent images of children.

He pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced at Preston Crown Court in what is the first successful prosecution of its kind in Lancashire.

On May 4, 2017, officers from Lancashire Constabulary’s Operation Nemesis, attended the address of Charnock after officials at Stansted Airport intercepted a package addressed to the 77-year-old which contained a child sex doll.

Charnock was arrested at scene and various computer equipment seized.

Charnock was given a three month tag, 12 month community order, ordered to pay a £2,500 fine and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years.

Subsequent enquiries revealed thousands of indecent images of children on various devices at Charnock’s home.

PC Jess Spencer, of Operation Nemesis, said: “Charnock clearly has a depraved and unhealthy interest in underage girls and I welcome his conviction.

"We will continue to actively target offenders who seek to exploit the internet for their own depraved purposes.”