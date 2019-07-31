Man questioned on suspicion of murder after Lancashire house fire

A man remains in custody on suspicion of murder following a fatal house fire in Lancashire yesterday.

His arrest followed a fierce blaze in a property on Burnley Road, Colne in the early hours in which another man was injured.

Police say the fire was spotted by one of their officers driving past the scene shortly after midnight.

The injured man was found outside the house and was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital suffering from burns and the effects of smoke inhalation. He remains in a stable condition.

Fire crews tackled the fire and found a second man dead inside the premises. He has not yet been identified and officers are trying to trace his next of kin.

A police spokesperson said that, following initial enquiries, a third man was traced and arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has since been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

DCI Zoe Russo from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “We are still in the early stages of our investigation in liaison with our colleagues at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. Despite making an arrest, we need to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.

“If you know or saw anything that you think could help, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident reference 0007 of July 30th.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.