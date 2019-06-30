Men flee scene after driver loses control of car on main street in Penwortham

Police are hunting a group of men who fled from the scene after their car crashed into a stationary vehicle in Penwortham this evening.

Eye witnesses said the driver of a silver Vauxhall Astra appeared to lose control turning right off Liverpool Road into Blashaw Lane, mounted the pavement and smashed into a green Ford Fiesta parked near to the junction.

It is believed either three or four men jumped from the Astra and made off, leaving the doors of the vehicle open and music still playing.

One resident said: "Someone said the people in the car had hoods and face scarves on. They didn't hang around, they just ran off.

"It looks like they were trying to turn into Blashaw Lane at speed, but just lost it."