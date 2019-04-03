Missing 13-year-old Birmingham girl believed to be in Lancashire

A missing 13-year-old schoolgirl from Birmingham could have travelled to Lancashire, according to police.



Abbie Marie Large was last seen leaving her home in Selly Oak, Birmingham at around 5pm on Tuesday (April 2).

Police believe 13-year-old Abbie Marie might have travelled from Birmingham to Lancashire on Tuesday, April 2.

West Midlands Police believe she might have travelled to Lancashire or Manchester.

Lancashire Police have joined the search to find Abbie and return her to her family.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim and has long, brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoody with the word ‘Champion’ written on it, a pair of blue jeans and a pair of black and pink FILA trainers.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Please help our colleagues at West Midlands Police find missing 13-year-old Abbie Marie Large.

"Her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and believe Abbie may have travelled from Birmingham to Lancashire/Manchester."

Please call WMP on 101 with any information or if you think you have seen Abbie.

#MISSING || We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Abbie Marie Large uts of Abbie who is 13-years-old and considered vulnerable to make sure she is safe and well.

Abbie may have used public transport to travel to #Manchester. We would urge anyone who sees her or has information to call us on 101.