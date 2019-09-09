MPs urged to bring back Lancashire's 'lost' bobbies

Police Commissioner Clive Grunshaw is demanding Lancashire’s “lost” 750 beat bobbies are replaced under Boris Johnson’s promise of extra funding for the service.



Mr Grunshaw travelled down to Westminster today to urge the county’s MPs to lobby ministers for a fairer allocation of crime-fighting cash.

Commissioner Grunshaw wants more bobbies back on the beat.

The Prime Minister has pledged to recruit 20,000 new officers across the UK. And Lancashire’s Commissioner is anxious that his force gets back the 750 officers which it has lost since 2010.

“We want our bobbies back,” he said. “We want fairer funding from the Government and we also want to make sure the PM’s offer is real and not just an election gimmick.”

The call for a fairer share-out comes after figures revealed that under the Tories’ austerity measures Surrey has lost just eight officers while Lancashire’s force strength has been cut by around 750.

The disparity is due in part to the way police funding is divided. Here the majority comes from central funding, while in counties like Surrey most is raised from council tax.

“Lancashire is one of the hardest-hit of any police forces in the country,” said Mr Grunshaw.

“Places like Surrey can raise far more than we can in the council tax precept. It is unjust, it is unfair.”

Lancashire’s MPs will be asked to support the call for a more appropriate system of funding.

“For us it’s about getting our bobbies back. We have a great relationship with our MPs - they helped us get the money back for policing the fracking in Lancashire.

"We are hoping they can help us again over this.”