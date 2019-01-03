Number of Christmas drink drivers in Lancashire more than double that of 2017

Nearly 300 drivers were arrested for drink driving in Lancashire over the Christmas period as arrests rose by more than 120 per cent from the previous year.

The festive crackdown led to a total of 285 arrests, an average of nine people a day - a worrying 127 per cent increase from the previous year.

In 2017, 126 people were caught drink-driving in Lancashire during the force’s Christmas drink drive campaign, out of a total of 3,247 people breathalysed.

This equated to 3.9 per cent of people failing the test or refusing to provide a specimen.

At this stage, police have only revealed the total number of arrests for drink and drug driving. Further statistics, including the drink driving hot spots, will be released later in the month.

Lancashire Police launched its annual campaign targeting drink and drug drivers on December 1, with high profile enforcement activity stopping thousands of drivers across the county.

Many were arrested after being stopped at checkpoints at key locations, where roadside drink and drugs tests were conducted with saliva kits and breath tests.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Drink and drug-driving will never be tolerated here in Lancashire. Those people who drink or drug drive selfishly put their safety and others at risk

"Not only is it a crime, it can have devastating consequences and sadly year on year the results of these targeted campaigns highlight how much they’re needed to help make Lancashire’s roads as safe as possible.”