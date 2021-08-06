Pair arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police raids in Garstang

Five police cars swooped on the home to execute a drugs warrant with officers using the 'big red key' to smash their way inside.

Searching the home, officers found a stash of suspected class A and B drugs and two men were arrested.

The pair, aged 31 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and remain in custody at this time.

Officers used the 'big red key' to smash their way inside the home in Catterall this morning (Friday, August 6)

Police are understood to have been tipped off by members of the community who were concerned about possible drug activity at the address.

Following the raid, Sgt Guy Hamlett from the Wyre & Fylde Rural Task Force said: "Rural communities can be reassured that their concerns are being heard and we will take action to keep all of our residents safe."

