Officers have also searched a residential address as part of a long-running investigation.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and is currently in custody on suspicion of being concerned with the the supply of a Class C drug.

Police raided Akhtar's Pharmacy in Audley Range, Blackburn earlier today and also visited an address in Shear Bank Road in the town.

Police say search could go on for some time.

Officers recovered a quantity of drugs, mobile phones, cash and documents.

The pharmacy has been closed throughout the day and police say the search of the premises is likely to continue for some days.

DC Blair Patterson said: “This arrest is part of a long-running investigation into the illegal supply of Class C drugs in the Blackburn area.

"These warrants came on the back of information received from the community.

"I would ask anybody with information which could assist our investigation to contact the police, knowing that we will take the appropriate action.

“I fully understand this activity may cause some degree of inconvenience. I would ask the public to remain patient while we carry out our investigation work.”

Notices on the door of the pharmacy say the shop is closed "until further notice."

The sign tells customers due to collect prescriptions to contact their GP for advice.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0191 of November 30, 2021.