Preston man punched and head-butted during knifepoint attack in his own home

A man needed hospital treatment after being punched and head-butted during a knifepoint burglary in Preston.

Police are appealing for help to trace two men who broke into a house in the Frenchwood area of the city in the early hours of September 26.

Officers say the men got into the property in Albyn Bank Road between 2am and 3am and attacked the householder.

The pair threatened the victim, a man in his 50s, with a knife, before repeatedly punching and head-butting him.

They then made off from the scene, with the victim taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

DC Fabian Spence, of Preston CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses in connection with an aggravated burglary in Preston.

“Did you see anything suspicious or unusual in the Albyn Bank Road area around the time of the offence?

“If you can help with our enquiries please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0094 of September 26.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.