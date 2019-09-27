Preston man released under investigation after sting by 'paedophile hunters' in Garstang

A 46-year-old man has been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming.

The man, from Preston, was arrested at 7.45pm on Wednesday night (September 25) after being snared by a group of so-called 'paedophile hunters' in Garstang.

Police arrived at the scene, near Lancaster Canal, as the group were broadcasting the 'sting' live on Facebook.

In the footage, a man is handcuffed by officers and searched before being led into the back of a police van.

A police spokesman said: "A 46-year-old man from Preston was arrested Wednesday night (September 25) on suspicion of sexual grooming.

"He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Police also confirmed that another 46-year-old, arrested for sexual grooming in Lancaster, has been bailed for a third time.

The man, from Leyland, was snared by the same group of 'paedophile hunters' on July 7.

His arrest was broadcast live on Facebook after the vigilante group confronted him in a car park where he had allegedly arranged to meet a 12-year-old girl.

The man was initially bailed until August 3, before being rebailed "pending further enquiries" to September 27.

But this morning (September 27), police said the man has been rebailed again to January 8 - six months after his arrest.