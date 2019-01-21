'Ross from Friends' suspect arrested in London after Lancashire Police appeal goes viral

A suspected thief with an uncanny resemblance to 'Ross from Friends' has been arrested for a second time by police in London.



Abdulah Husseini was summoned to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on December 18 accused of theft and fraud.

It related to a coat, mobile phone and wallet being stolen from Mr Basrai's restaurant on Talbot Road, Blackpool on Thursday, September 20.

But the 36-year-old, of Slough in London, failed to turn up at court in Blackpool.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and Metropolitan Police launched a second public appeal to help track him down.

But today (Monday, January 21), Metropolitan Police confirmed that Husseini was arrested on Thursday, January 17 in Wimbledon.

He has been remanded to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on January 23.

He had originally been arrested in London in December after a Lancashire Police appeal to track down the suspected thief went viral.

A CCTV image, taken from a nearby shop and showing a man carrying a crate of beer, was uploaded to social media by police in Blackpool before being shared around the world.

Internet users around the world claimed to spot an uncanny resemblance between Husseini and Hollywood star David Schwimmer, who played lovable Ross in hit US TV sitcom Friends.

Many Facebook users posted humorous references to some of Schwimmer's best lines from the show.

Even Schwimmer himself responded by sharing a parody video to his millions of followers on his Twitter account.

Reconstructing the CCTV shared by Blackpool Police, Schwimmer's parody showed him scurrying through a convenience store carrying a carton of beer before looking up furtively at a security camera.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York", said the Friends star.

He added: "To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."