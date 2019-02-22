Sex offender wanted on prison recall could have travelled from Preston to Glasgow

Police have repeated an appeal for help to trace a sex offender who is wanted on prison recall.

Christopher Wright, 41, of no fixed address, was released from HMP Wymott on Monday and was due to attend approved premises in Manchester.

But he failed to appear and is believed to have boarded a bus at Preston and may have travelled to Glasgow.

Officers have released photographs of him and are asking the public to study them carefully and to contact us if they see him or if they have information that could help us find him.

Wright is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of medium build. He is missing an upper middle tooth and wears two earrings in his left ear.

As well as Scotland, Wright also has links to the West Midlands and Worcester areas.

Det Sgt Angela Grey, of Lancashire Police, said: “We continue to appeal for information leading to Christopher Wright’s whereabouts, and we hope these newer photographs will help the public recognise him.

“Since our last appeal we believe he may have boarded a bus in Preston and travelled to Scotland, specifically to the Glasgow area.

“If you see him, or know where he may be, we would urge you to contact us as soon as possible.”

Wright was jailed in August 2014 for offences including sexual assault and attempted kidnap in Blackpool.

Anybody with information is asked to call 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number LC-20190222-0826.