Shocking footage of drink-driving pensioner travelling the WRONG WAY down the M6

Shocking footage of a pensioner driving the wrong way down the M6 has been released.

The incident, which happened earlier this year on April 23, saw a Volvo car do a u-turn on the M6 between the junction 32 Broughton Interchange and junction 33 for Lancaster.

The car travelling the wrong way down the M6

Footage released shows another car having to swerve at the last minute to avoid a horrifying collision with the Volvo.

Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations responded and found the car parked next to the central reservation.

The man behind the wheel was David Haughton, 75, of Dryfield Lane, Bolton.

He was found to be nearly twice the drink drive limit.

On June 21, Haughton was sent to prison for eight months and banned from driving for two years.

"The potential consequences of his actions could have easily been fatal," a police spokesman said.

Watch the video above to see the shocking dash cam footage.