Speeding car crashes through garden fence and into living room of a Kirkham home

A speeding car has crashed through a garden fence and into the living room of a home in Wesham, near Kirkham.



Officers arrested two men after the Seat Leon crashed into the home off Blackpool Road/Preston New Road on Wednesday evening (March 6).

The driver lost control near Wareing Buildings.

Police said wet roads and excess speeds might have led to the dramatic crash.

Two men managed to flee the mangled car wreck, but were pursued by police and swiftly arrested.

Both men were able to walk away from the crash uninjured. The occupants of the house also escaped uninjured.