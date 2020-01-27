St Annes burglar who struck in Garstang and Lytham must surrender his vehicle, judge rules

A house burglar who left a distraught child’s toys, hairbows, bobbles and diary strewn across a garden has had his car seized as authorities reclaim some of his ill gotten gains.

John Maughan, 42, of Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes, caused devastation to a family, ransacking their drawers and possessions, stealing from children’s bedrooms, and leaving shattered glass all over their conservatory.

John Maughan CREDIT: Lancs Police

He made off with £20,000 of loot, including a little girl’s teddy.

Maughan was jailed for four years last week, and in a subsequent Proceeds of Crime hearing, Judge Heather Lloyd ruled he had benefitted to the tune of £30,000 from his crimes.

She ordered him to pay back £3,500 - effectively by the seizure and sale of his vehicle.

Preston Crown Court was previously told at around 4.15pm on October 15, Maughan was caught on CCTV entering the dwelling at Old Lancaster Road, Catterall.

He stole weddings rings, a Breitling watch, Tiffany bracelet, gold three stone diamond ring, eight Pandora rings, and other jewellery, along with a Toshiba laptop, a child’s Amazon Kindle, and a soft toy cow.

The children returned with their grandmother during the burglary, but fortunately she realised she had forgotten something from a shop and took them back into Garstang without going in.

Drug addict Maughan had three other house burglaries in Lytham taken into consideration during his sentencing and was sentenced under the three strike rule, which specifies burglars convicted of breaking into private homes three times face three years in jail.