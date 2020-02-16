This is why the M6 in Lancashire was closed

Police have revealed that the M6 in Lancashire was closed today (Sunday) after a dramatic chase.
Lancashire police said: "We were called by Cumbria Police at 5:35 hours today (16 February) after a vehicle failed to stop for their officers.
"The vehicle later entered the M6 in Lancashire and travelled the wrong way down the northbound carriageway.
"Whilst attempting to stop the vehicle, a Lancashire police car has been involved in a minor collision with it close to junction 33.
"A police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"He has since been discharged.
"Two men have been arrested."