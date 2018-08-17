Two children taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital after crash in rural Lancashire

Two young children have been taken to Manchester Children's Hospital after a head on collision between two cars in Lancashire.

Police were called shortly before 7.30pm yesterday (August 16) after a Vauxhall Vectra was involved in a head on collision with a Ford Focus travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision happened on Roundhill Road, Haslingden, near to the Farmer’s Glory pub.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 34-year-old man from Haslingden, suffered bruising.

An eight-year-old girl and a ten-year-old boy from Haslingden, who were passengers in the car, suffered bruising and were taken to the Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 48-year-old-man from Haslingden, suffered broken bones and was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Sgt Tracey Ward, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed either the collision itself or the Vauxhall Vectra prior to the collision to get in touch.”

The road was closed for five hours for accident investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1413 of August 16.