Two men and a woman arrested following burglary raids on businesses across Wyre, Fylde and Lancaster

Two men and a woman have been arrested following raids on businesses across the Wyre, Fylde and Lancaster over a two-day period.

Two men – one aged 19 from Lytham St Annes and one aged 31 from Blackpool - and a woman aged 22 – have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped to steal.

Hugo's Ice Cream and Cafe on Lancaster Road in Forton was targeted at around 12.50am on Wednesday, September 18

The arrests are in connection with burglaries at Hugo's Ice Cream and Houghton Filling Station.

They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Hugo's Ice Cream Parlour in Lancaster Road, Forton was one of eight businesses across Wyre, Fylde and Lancaster to be targeted by burglars last week.

The ice cream parlour was raided at around 12:50am and police said thieves got away with a till containing a quantity of cash.

Bonds of Elswick was one of eight businesses targeted by burglars across the Wyre, Fylde and Lancaster area over a two-day period

In the early hours of the following day (Thursday, September 19), The Priory in Scorton and Bonds of Elswick were targeted.

Money was taken from tills in both burglaries.

More burglaries followed that day, with Houghtons Filling Station on the Garstang Bypass broken into on the same morning, as well as Pennine Way Preserves in Ellel, HiQ Tyres & Autocare in Lancaster, Higher Greaves Pharmacy and Lancaster Railway Sports & Social Club.

DI Abi Finch-Hall from Lancaster Police said: “We are looking at the possibility that these break-ins – which saw hundreds of pounds stolen - could be linked. We need anyone who may know anything about them to get in touch.

"I would like to reassure local businesses that we are working hard to investigate these offences.

"Lancashire Constabulary understands the disruption and upset these types of crimes can cause local businesses and detectives continue to piece together the evidence.

"We remain committed to finding who was responsible. CCTV and other enquiries are helping us establish if these offences are linked."

Lancashire Police is urging business owners to remain vigilant and take all possible steps to safeguard their premises.

"Checking that money isn’t left on premises overnight, confirming CCTV is in working order and ensuring the premises are well lit with security lights will help to deter people away from committing crimes such as these", added DI Abi Finch-Hall.

"If you know have any information that could help our investigation, please get in touch."

You can call Lancashire police quoting log number LC-20190921-0186. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://socsi.in/9UTI5