Urgent appeal to find missing Preston boy, 13, who disappeared 4 days ago

A 13-year-old boy remains missing after disappearing from his home in Preston four days ago.



Levi Slade-Jordan was last seen opposite the Flower Bowl in Garstang Road, Brock Park, Preston at around 9am on Friday (July 26).

An urgent missing persons appeal has now been issued, and the public are being asked to report any sightings of the boy immediately to police.

Levi is described as being mixed race with short black hair. He has brown eyes, is of stocky build and has a small mark next to his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and white trainers.

Levi also has links to Reading, London, Salisbury and Bradley.

PC Christine Petrie said: "We’re growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old boy who is missing from home.

"We have been making a number of enquiries to find Levi but it has now been a few days.

"Please note this photo is a couple of years old so Levi looks older now.

"Coupled with his age, we are growing increasingly concerned for him.

"If you have seen Levi or have any information at all about where he might be, please contact us as soon as possible."

You can ring police on 01524 596619, or failing that, 101 quoting log number 385 of July 26.

