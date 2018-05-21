Watch out - extra speed camera vans on roads

Eight new speed camera vans are rolled out on Lancashire’s roads today in a crackdown on dangerous drivers.

Eight vehicles will monitor accident routes and roads identified by members of the public to detect speeding, seat belt offences, mobile phone use and drivers not fully in control of their vehicles.

Supt Julian Platt said: “These vans have been liveried to provide a highly visible presence.

“We want drivers to see them and know we are there. The technicians are tasked to enforce in areas that will have the maximum impact on reducing road traffic collisions.”

The road safety enforcement technicians are Lancashire Constabulary staff.

Due to a significant increase in abusive and offensive behaviour they are equipped with body worn cameras and radios to be used in emergencies.