White Ribbon Day: Lancashire's 16 days of action to stand against abuse of women and girls

White Ribbon Day on November 25 was established by men who wanted to stand up to abuse against women and girls after the horrific shooting of 14 female students at Montreal

University, Canada, in 1989.

The White Ribbon Flag will fly above County Hall in Preston to mark this international event.

Dr Sakhi Karunanithi, director of public health and White Ribbon Ambassador for Lancashire County Council, on White Ribbon Day 2020

There will be White Ribbon Day messages on social media and campaign displays and large white ribbons at libraries in Accrington, Burnley, Chorley, Clitheroe, Colne, Fleetwood,

Lancaster, Leyland, Preston (Harris), Rawtenstall, Skelmersdale and St Annes.

Banners will also be on display at County Hall and Lancashire Archives office in Preston and at Clitheroe Castle Museum.

Visitors to these venues will be able to pick up a badge and sign the White Ribbon promise to support the campaign.

County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “We’re encouraging everyone to support White Ribbon Day to take a stand against abuse of

women and girls in their workplaces, schools, communities and families.

“From November 25 until December 10, we’re running a number of activities on social media and at our libraries and office buildings to help spread the message.

“You can help us by wearing the white ribbon badge, signing the promise, or discussing the importance of the campaign with colleagues, friends, and family.

“We have a proud tradition of supporting this important campaign and we became the first White Ribbon accredited county in 2017.

“This year, we’re holding an international webinar linking in with the executive director of the campaign from Toronto, Canada, where White Ribbon was founded on Thursday, November

25.

“Representatives from Lancashire Resilience Forum, the police and local community, voluntary and faith groups will also be joining as we work together to spread the White Ribbon

message.”

White Ribbon links in with Lancashire Resilience Forum’s #NoExcuseforAbuse campaign, which focuses on tackling domestic abuse.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health and White Ribbon Ambassador for the county council, added: “Domestic abuse can affect people of all genders and ages and, unfortunately,

reported incidents have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, it’s crucial that you get help and support as quickly as possible. You can do this by visiting the #NoExcuseForAbuse

website. Please contact the police in an emergency.”