Work clothes and fuel stolen from housebuilding sites in Garstang

The Garstang Rural Task Force are currently investigating the two incidents that happened on Bowgreave Drive and Calder House Lane just outside the market town.

PC Matthew Pearson said that a site cabin on the Oak Hill Rise development Bowgreave Drive was broken into and work clothing was stolen. The incident at the Baxter Homes site happened on Friday, May 21 at around 7pm.

Then on Friday, June 4, at around 8.30pm, a 'large quantity' of fuel was stolen from the Calder Park development on Calder House Lane. As well as the fuel theft, plant machinery at the Duchy Homes site was also 'tampered with'.

Clothes and fuel were stolen from the sites in Garstang

PC Pearson said that a unknown male has entered both sites but he may have been helped by others.