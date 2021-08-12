Wyre Council wins case against 'serial fly-tipper' who blighted sites across the region
A man has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 in compensation for fly-tipping rubbish at sites across a rural part of Lancashire.
The order comes after Wyre Council won a prosecution case against serial fly-tipper Richard James at a hearing at Blackpool Magistrates court.
The court heard how Mr James, of Dixon Street in Bolton, was responsible for numerous fly-tipping incidents in rural Wyre going back to 2019.
Coun David Henderson, Leader of Wyre Council, said: “We are incredibly pleased with the court’s ruling on this case. Many members of the public do not realise that fly tipping is a criminal offence and carries serious consequences.
“I was pleased to hear the Judge also recognised how serious fly-tipping offences are and called them ‘a blight on the community’.”
Read More
A further £250 was awarded to his victims for the payments they made to him for having the waste removed from their properties, which then went on to be fly-tipped across rural Wyre.
Coun Henderson added: “I would like to thank our officers that worked tirelessly to find the culprit behind these serial fly tipping offences.
“Mr James resides in Bolton, but chose to ply his trade and fly-tip in Wyre, but even though he lived some distance away, our officers accumulated the necessary evidence to put before the courts to ensure a successful prosecution.”