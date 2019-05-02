Your views on puppy buried alive in Leyland field: "They are truly evil and need teaching a hard lesson no matter how old they are!!"

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a puppy was found buried alive with two broken legs in a Leyland field in a ‘hideous act of cruelty’.

A dog walker was out on Saturday training their working dogs when they made the shocking discovery.

RSPCA Inspector Alison Fletcher, who is now investigating, said: “When the dogs didn’t return their owner went to find them and realised they’d sniffed out a mound of disturbed earth in the middle of the field.

"When they looked closely they spotted a little cream-coloured head poking out of the ground.

"The puppy had been wrapped up in a bin bag and buried alive.”

The Post’s Facebook page and Twitter feed was inundated with readers’ comments - here are just a few of them...

Find the person, break there legs and bury them, and I feel sure no one will rescue them, dreadful cruel heartless animals , obviously they cannot be humans

Susan Taylor

No human would do this it’s truly heartbreaking we need to find the culprit

Elaine Trickett

Poor little fella must have been in agony and terrified. What type of sick individual would do this to a little puppy.

Denise Pilkington

It is heartbreaking, they can get help if they are struggling so, why?

Beryl Jackson

Disgusting! Why wouldn't they just give the poor thing away to someone! It's just sick!

Lynda Kirkman

They are truly evil and need teaching a hard lesson no matter how old they are !!

Sandra Jackie Nagy

Absolutely disgraceful!!!!!

Heather Hardingham

Is this actually true if it is I am horrified

Susan Pennington

Omg this is unbelievable! Hope they find sick individuals

Bev Lockyer

Don't bare thinking about. At least this puppy did know some kindness towards the end of its life.

The perbutrators of this horrific deed are out there living their lives, they are the scum of the earth, the lowest of the low. Probally never will be found.

Linda Coldham

Evil people. That dog was beautiful

Anthony Blake

This is one of the most harrowing things I've ever read. What kind of disgusting behaviour is this to another living being.

The perpetrators need to be caught as these are not the actions of anyone in sound mind

John Paul Drake

I cannot believe the mind set of some people i hop they find the person or persons who have done this horrendous thing to this gorgeous young puppy i wish that they suffer as this young puppy did

Anita Lutan

Very disturbing behaviour

It starts with animals

Sheena Connor

What the hell is going on in the world all they need to do is make a phone call anything to stop unnecessary suffering, beggars belief, hope it's not true tho!!

Joyce Hunter

How could anyone do that? It's quite disturbing

Lyn Pike

Vile

Anne-Marie Nicholls