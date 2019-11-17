Delays easing on M6 near Preston after collision shuts two lanes

A collision blocked two lanes of the M6 southbound carriageway this afternoon causing long tailbacks.

The incident happened around 5.30pm and forced the closure of lanes one and two of the four-lane section between junction 31 (Tickled Trout) and junction 30 at Bamber Bridge.

Traffic queues stretched back beyond junction 31a for Fulwood and Highways England said at one point the obstruction was causing delays of up to 25 minutes.

The vehicles involved were quickly moved to the hard shoulder and all lanes were re-opened within 25 minutes. But traffic is expected to be affected for some time.