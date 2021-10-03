Delays easing on M6 near Preston after crash in heavy rain

Traffic was held in a rolling roadblock.

Emergency services closed lanes one and two following the incident in heavy rain near to junction 31 at Samlesbury.

Traffic was held in a rolling roadblock while the scene could be coned off.

There were reports of delays of up to 30 minutes for drivers heading south, with the queue stretching back to junction 32 at Broughton.

The closure was lifted at around 12:30pm, but there was a warning that the hold-ups could remain for some time due to the volume of traffic to be cleared.