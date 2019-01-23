Developers seek a change to plans for Garstang's former Business and Community Centre

TThere is a question mark over the future of the facade of the former Garstang Business and Community Centre after its new owners raised safety concerns over its future stability.

Keyworker Homes has recently applied for planning permission to deconstruct and later reconstruct the front of the landmark red brick building at the top of the High Street.

Permission was previously gained to convert the property into flats and build a retail area on the site adjoining the High Street car park. Planning approval was granted in 2016 with proposals for a new three storey building and partial demolition of the existing building, with the proviso the facade was retained.

Keyworker Homes completed purchase of the site on December 21 and has put in the new application to former owners Wyre Borough Council detailing health, safety and technical concerns.

The new plan advises the existing facade would be be dismantled and reconstructed as a replica using the original materials. It states full demolition of the old building is required “to overcome technical isues highlighted following intrusive site investigations.”

The application notes: “A piling foundation solution is required to ensure the integrity of the facade and newly constructed building.”

In a five-page report Keyworker Homes with lengths of nearby piles estimated at 20m acceptable shoring could not be designed and concluded: “This poses an unacceptable risk of collapse and serious health and safety consequences internally within the building.”

It says its proposals: “will eliminate any potential risks of collapse and any associated health and safety issues which may be encountered once works on site start.”