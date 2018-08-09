Dirty Dancing at Preston Guild Hall

The new 2018/19 UK tour of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage, will be heading to Preston Guild Hall from Tuesday, November 3 to Saturday, November 17.

The iconic story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’, returns to the stage, following two blockbuster West End runs, three hit UK tours, and multiple international productions.

Michael O’Reilly will star as Johnny Castle and Kira Malou, will star as idealistic Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman.

The production features the much-loved characters and original dialogue from the iconic film, as well as extra scenes.

Tickets from £41.50 from 01772 804444.