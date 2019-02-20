Disabled Jude to get new buggy after fund reaches target thanks to anonymous donor

Thank you 2,765 times over.

That was the message to Lancashire residents from national charity Newlife this week.

Jude enjoying a day out, thanks to the loan of the special buggy

The generosity of an anonymous donor means disabled Jude Houseman, aged four, from Garstang, can finally have a special buggy to call his own.

Jude had been loaned a buggy which carries life saving equipment by disabled children’s charity Newlife on a temporary basis while

fundraising continued.

Now the charity has announced that after reading about Jude’s plight in our newspaper, a donor came forward with an £800 plus gift which meant the £2,765 target has been reached.

Neil Preston, head of fundraising at Newlife, said: “Everyone who has helped Jude has been absolutely fantastic – and we are so grateful to everyone who donated.

“Watching the local community come together to help one of their own has been wonderful to see.

“Now Jude and his family will be able to go wherever they need, knowing he is properly supported with immediate access to the emergency medical equipment - including ventilator, oxygen cylinder and suction machine - needed to keep him alive.”

It is especially good news as Jude has spent many months in the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, and his family were recently told Jude can now make regular long weekend visits back to his home in Norton Road, Garstang.

A tracheostomy and a ventilator help the four year old, who does not produce a vital enzyme, to survive. The condition has affected his muscles and caused his diaphragm to collapse.

Jude has lost the ability to walk and is reliant on the special buggy to get out and about.

Previously staff and students at UCLan donated £1,071 at a pop up jewellery charity sale at the university, Jude’s dad’s work colleagues also donated and there were other local donations.

There are currently 32 children in the north west in need of specialist equipment and Newlife says it must raise £68,557 to help them.

Neil added: “With local health and social care services now stretched beyond belief, a growing number of families have no choice but to turn to charities, such as Newlife for support. Unfortunately we don’t have the funds to help every child in need”

Newlife says any donations will be welcomed at www.newlifecharity.co.uk/northwest