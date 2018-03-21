Don’t miss The Upbeat Beatles playing in Fleetwood

Tribute act

If you missed the Beatles first time around, don’t miss your chance to see tribute act The Upbeat Beatles at Marine Hall, Fleetwood on Friday, April 13 at 7.30pm. With the songs that changed a generation, this show will have you tapping your feet – from the opening bars of Twist and Shout to the haunting Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds, you will be dancing in the aisles... and screaming like you did in ’63! From the depths of Liverpool’s Cavern Club all the way up to that famous rooftop on The Apple Building, The Upbeat Beatles will take you on a journey that is the story of The Beatles through their songs. Tickets for the event are £20. For more information about this event, please visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk or call the Marine Hall box office on 01253 887693.