Down by the Riverside festival in Dolphinholme

The beautiful village of Dolphinholme will welcome thousands of festival goers to Down By The Riverside Festival on June 1 and 2.

Now in its second year, this unique weekend offers camping, theatre, live music and creative workshops for all ages, along with a spectacular world food court and local ales and cocktails.

With this year’s “giants” theme running throughout the entire weekend, it really is a festival unlike any other.

Festival organisers have recently announced some huge local names in attendance, with TurnAround Dance Theatre alongside Lancashire favourite The Woolly Hat Poet, and four-piece Tytania and Lancaster local Danny Liptrott on the festival’s two live music stages.

Visit downbytheriversidefestival.com for tickets.