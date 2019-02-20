Education is kicking off at semi-pro football clubs in Lancashire

As football education goes it is really hitting the back of the net with young hopefuls.

Now school-leavers locally could soon have a hat-trick of non-league clubs to sign up for as the beautiful game rolls out its exciting academy programme at grassroots level.

Chorley FC are the latest outfit thinking of playing ball with the sixth form education model which is sweeping the UK.

The club held an open day at Victory Park yesterday to test the interest in a 16-18 academy offering a two-year course combining football training and educational qualifications.

And if the National League North side decide to go ahead, they will join Bamber Bridge and Longridge Town in the Football Academy Education Programme.

“It can be aspirational for some kids and a pathway to football,” explained Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio, who is also a primary school headteacher.

“We recognise that offering a B-Tech or an A-level for the local children is an avenue we want to pursue.

"It’s not to make any more money or find the next non-league player, the aim of these initiatives is to give something back to the community.”

Chorley have teamed up with Liverpool-based company LLS to explore the academy scheme.

Bamber Bridge already run one in partnership with Preston’s College. And Longridge run their’s in conjunction with Bootroom Academies, run by ex-Liverpool boss Roy Evans and former England star Steve McMahon.