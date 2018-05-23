Garstang young writers nominated for national award after wowing through their words

Three Garstang schoolchildren have been shortlisted in a national writing competition championed by Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall.

Janey Wheatley, Rosa Swarbrick and Euan Thomas Wright, who all study at Garstang Community Primary School, are three of 120 finalists in the 2018 Wicked Young Writer Awards.

Now in its eighth year, the awards showcase the best original stories from any student aged five to 25 in both fiction and non-fiction.

Deputy head teacher, Suzanne Thomas, said: “They are all really excited, especially Euan who can’t wait to go to London for the ceremony. It’s a really exciting thing and we are really proud of them.”

Euan is shortlisted in the eight to 10 years category with his story ‘The Boy With the Long Hair’, with Janey and Rosa in the five to seven years category for their work ‘The Four Polar Bears’ and ‘Lucy and the Magical Golden Fish’, respectively.

And this year is the second in a row that Rosa has been shortlisted having also been recognised last year.

Mrs Thomas added: “We entered the competition because it has a really nice feel about it and encouraging writing for enjoyment and writing about important issues for young people.”

Cressida Cowell, Author and Illustrator of the How to Train Your Dragon series and Head Judge, said: “As judges we were impressed by the originality and naturalness of expression in the finalists’ entries.

“There are some cracking good stories and poems, wonderfully described in spine-tingling language. All of these young writers are winners and can be proud of their achievements.”

Jonathan Douglas, Director of the National Literacy Trust, said: “The awards give us a unique insight into what matters most to children and young people today, and this year we were inundated with heartfelt entries on older generations, grandparents and memory loss.

“Well done to everyone who took part in this year’s awards and congratulations to all of the finalists. We hope the awards will continue to give voice to your ideas and passions.”

The awards show is lead by its Patron The Duchess of Cornwall, with a judging panel including the former Education Secretary Ed Balls, Cressida Cowell and author Michael Morpurgo.

The ceremony will take place at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, home of popular musical Wicked, on June 21.