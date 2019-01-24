Eighties band come to Preston Guild

Coming to Preston Guild Hall in April, it’s Scottish soft-rock group Wet Wet Wet.

Now fronted by Lancashire’s very own former Liberty X singer Kevin Simm, the band will be bringing their collection of hits to the Charter Theatre.

The band are one of the most successful groups in British pop history with a big back catalogue of songs.

They have sold more than 15m records to date and played to more than 4m people around the world.

Fans can take part in the Wet Wet Wet VIP sound check experience which allows you to go behind the scenes.

Wet Wet Wet will be at Preston Guild on April 30. Call the box office on 01772 804444 for tickets.