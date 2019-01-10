Elvis tribute at Preston Guild Hall

For one night only, the King is back. Prepare yourself for an evening of classic Elvis songs.

In August 2012, Ben Portsmouth made history when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest’ which took place in Memphis, crowning Ben the ‘Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’, the first artist from outside the USA to ever win this prestigious title.

On this night, you will see the live performance which left David Letterman at a loss for words exclaiming, “Oh my God, Oh my God!” when Ben headlined his show in February of 2013.

Ben Portsmouth will bring his unique style and charisma to Preston Guild Hall on Sunday, February 10.

Tickets priced from £31.50 from the box office tel: 01772 804444.