Embrace reborn with an album to be proud of and sell-out date

Embrace are heading back on tour today in support of their seventh studio album – ahead of a major slot at a Lancashire festival this summer.

The Yorkshire rockers will play the Highest Point festival in Williamson Park in Lancaster on May 19, with Ocean Colour Scene headlining.

Their new album Love Is A Basic Need was released earlier this month on Cooking Vinyl and reached number five in the charts. They play the O2 Academy in Glasgow tonight ahead of a sold-out gig at Manchester Ritz on Saturday.

Lead singer Danny McNamara said: “We are enjoying it more now, we know each other a lot better, we’ve been together for more than 20 years. There’s a genuine sort of love.

We wanted to make an album that we’re really proud of. That if this was the end – which it isn’t – then we’d be going out in a high.”

The launchpad for the album is Never, a duet with Scottish singer Kerri Watt.

- Embrace play Williamson Park, Lancaster on May 19.

For tickets go to www.highestpoint.co.uk