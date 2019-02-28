Emperor of Punk poetry comes to Preston Guild Hall

Coming to Preston Guild Hall with all his wit, wisdom, and wisecracking punk poetry, it’s Dr John Cooper Clarke.

Cooper Clarke’s status as the ‘Emperor of Punk Poetry’ is still intact after a 40 year career.

His new work is described as a brilliant collection of poetry influenced by our modern era.

From the ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ to a hymn on the seductive properties of the humble pie, The Luckiest Guy Alive Tour features hand-grenade haikus, rapid-fire ballads, and possibly an informal meditation on the loss of Bono’s leather pants.

Dr John Cooper Clarke - The Luckiest Man Alive Tour comes to Preston Guild Hall on March 12.

Tickets are priced from £24.50, call the box office on 01772 804444 or visit www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.