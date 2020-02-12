Environment Agency promises repairs to the flood gate after Garstang club flooded for third time

Flood gates on the River Wyre failed to operate as Storm Ciara raged through Garstang at the weekend.

A major clean up operation is under way after Garstang Sports and Social Club flooded for the third time in seven years.

Club Trustee Charlie Collinson is questioning whether the devastation could have been avoided if the defences had been in good repair.

The Environment Agency has now pledged to repair the broken flood gate in the spring and says “stop logs” will be installed immediately as a temporary protection measure.

The rugby club ground flooded first, followed by cricket and football pitches and then the Riverside clubhouse.

Mr Collinson estimated the cost of clean up as £2,500 and said: “Water was probably in the club for two to three hours but before then we had had enough lads down to lift all the tables and chairs and seating up and all the electrical equipment. All the ground work machinery had been moved away.

Mr Collinson added:“We would like to think we’ll have the club up and running by the middle of next week.The question has to be asked had the barriers worked properly would we have been flooded?”

The Environment Agency told the Courier:“The hydraulic cylinder on the East gate at Garstang Flood Basin is in need of repair – meaning the East gate cannot be safely raised and held in position as per our normal procedures. In order to undertake work to safely replace the cylinder, specialist contractors involving large cranes and divers will need to be used.”

The spokesman said officials were aware of local concerns about the Garstang flood basin.

Garstang Cricket Club has now extended its new GoFundMe nets appeal to meet the costs of flood damage .

Club chairman Mike Walling said: “Whilst the majority of the equipment has been salvaged, there is damage to our nets, square, covers and ground.”

Richard Whyman of Market Place News, added: “It was the worst day of delivery I’ve ever known.”

He saw severe flooding on part of Longmoor Lane and Lancaster Road and much debris and flooding on other lanes.