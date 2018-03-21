Do your bit to ditch plastic products, says one milklady

More people should turn to traditional ways of getting their milk in order to combat plastic waste and protect our environment, says one Garstang milklady.

Susan White, from Cabus, is a milklady along with milkman husband Trevor, delivering milk onto the doorsteps and restaurants of the greater Garstang area.

Milklady Susan White is looking to increase the use of glass milk bottles to reduce plastic waste.

The husband and wife duo, along with staff at Shepherd’s Farm in Catterall from where they purchase their milk, want to increase the use of traditional glass milk bottles due to their reusability after being rinsed and returned to the farm in Garstang Road.

Susan said: “We want to provide a safe environment for the next generation and with marine plastic debris to reach approximately 250 million tonnes by 2025, we must all think about how to overcome this significant problem.”

Susan added: “Plastic is a useful material, however some plastics have low recycling rates and therefore we want to promote ‘Bring Back Doorstep Delivery’ which would evidently reduce the amount of plastic being used on a daily basis.

“We milkmen ask for your help in our mission to ensure the environment is a safer place for marine life in particular as well as helping landfill areas.”

Susan’s campaign comes as the Courier’s sister paper, the Lancashire Post, revealed that 90 per cent of bottled water – like tap water – could be contaminated with millions of micro-particles.

And at the current rate of landfill use in the county, Lancashire’s sites will be at maximum capacity by 2025, according to Lancashire County Coun Charlie Edwards, chairman of Lancashire’s Waste Strategy Sub Group.

Lancashire Green Party county coun Gina Dowding, who is campaigning to get single use plastic products banned from all county council premises, said: “Public awareness of problems of our throwaway culture is at an all-time high.”

A working party is now likely to be set up at County Hall to consider the issue.

Coun Dowding explained: “This is about responding to the immediate crisis we have regarding plastics. It’s about this council taking leadership. It needs urgent action.”

“We feel if the public became more aware of plastic usage then the next generation would greatly benefit from waste which cannot be recycled”, explained Susan.