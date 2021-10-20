As our pictures show they were determined to clear some of the excess willow which had grown around the lakes at the wetlands nature reserve near Preston.

Trust spokeswoman Leanne Tough said: "We're cutting the willow round the wetland because it has got overgrown and is almost choking out the wetland, We're cutting it down so it doesn't take over and convert the wetland to a forest."

The intention is to retain the wetlands habitat. But the willow branches which have been removed are also being put to good environmental use. Leanne, a GIS (geographic information systems) and projects trainee with the Trust,said the bundles of cuttings would be reused in a river tributary at Bashall Eaves, near Clitheroe . She said: "They'll be bunched up and put against the banks so when water hits, sediment gets trapped in and protects the bank edge. We've been doing brash bundling near Bashall for quite a while."

Ribble Rivers Trust volunteers join members of Grimsargh Wetlands at the volunteer day - from left, John Willan, Mike Fisher, Geoff Carefoot, Harold Leung and Leanne Tough.

The wetlands reserve is centred around three decommissioned reservoirs and has three main habitats - The Mere, The Island Lake and The Fen.

The Trust volunteers were joined by Wetlands volunteers. Both the Trust and Wetlands run volunteer events. The Trust's remit includes the Ribble, Hodder, Calder, Darwen and Douglas rivers.

Grimsargh Wetlands trustees Mike Fisher, left, and Geoff Carefoot, joined volunteers from Ribble Rivers Trust at the willow cutting and bundling event at Grimsargh Wetlands

