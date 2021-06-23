Transformed village hall open for bookings

A £100,000 plus project has transformed the appearance of a Lancashire village hall and will help cut its energy costs.

Grimsargh Parish Council provided £70,000 and the Lancashire Environmental Fund £30,000 towards the cost of the work at Grimsargh Village Hall, with a contribution also coming from hall funds.

The corrugated tin roof has been “overplated” with slate effect Metrotiles and insulation improved. Internal ceiling tiles have also been replaced.

Grimsargh Village Hall with its new roof

Local contractors were used for the work in keeping with the hall's policy of using local suppliers and services.

It is the latest in a series of environmentally friendly changes to the hall aimed at cutting its carbon footprint and creating a sustainable building.

These have included:

* Installing a 10kWp solar array – a project mainly funded by Lancashire Environmental Fund which has dramatically reduced electricity usage and provided income from a feed-in-tariff

Grismargh Village Hall is now more eco-friendly. Photo shows the rear of building.

* Changing car park lighting to energy efficient LEDs

* Installing a heat pump in the kitchen for heating and cooling

* Installing a “Smart” heating control system enabling remote programming of the heating and hot water to suit day to day changes in the hall’s use

* Stopping using disposable cups and plates at the monthly Farmers’ Market

Before the transformation - there used to be just a corrugated iron roof on Grimsargh Village Hall.

A spokeswoman said: “The committee now look forward to getting the hall back to full operation and use. Gradually all regular groups are returning, one by one, with some new groups also starting, and the hall is also taking new bookings for social events. Farmers’ Markets continue on the third Saturday of each month.”

For information about the hall email [email protected] .