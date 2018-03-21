Exploring parenthood and disability at The Dukes

Theatre

One of Europe’s leading learning disability theatre companies takes on parenthood when they perform at Lancaster’s Dukes theatre in April. Mind The Gap will explore the truths and myths about learning disability and parenthood in today’s society with their new drama - Mia: Daughter Of Fortune.

Fast moving, raw and eye-opening, Mia will be performed by four learning-disabled actors and challenges the idea of being a parent which is taken for granted by many people.

Mia: Daughter Of Fortune will be performed at 1pm and 7.30pm on April 18 in The Round. For more information and to book, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500.