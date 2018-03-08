Family music day at Preston Guild Hall

The Piccadilly Symphony Orchestra (PSO) and Lancashire Youth Symphony Orchestra have organised an interactive afternoon of musical activities for all the family at Preston Guild Hall this weekend.

The Family Music Day: Adventures at Sea offers workshops and activities culminating in an interactive concert, where musicians perform pieces including movie favourites.

There will also be a free musical ‘petting zoo’, which is a space for children and families to meet the players and explore different musical instruments.

To book for the Family Music Day, which takes place on Sunday, March 11 from 10.30am onwards, visit: https://www.lancashiremusichub.co.uk/site/events/family-music-day-adventures-sea/.