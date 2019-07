Firefighters spent around an hour last evening tackling a shed fire at the village of Claughton-on-Brock in rural Wyre.

They receicevd the call just after 5.30pm and were called to the incident at Brockholes Way.

Fire engines from Fulwood, Preston and Garstang attended the fire, which involved a fence and shed.

The crews used two hose reels, breaking in tool, a triple extension ladder and a dewalt saw during the hour-long incident.