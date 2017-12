Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire at a domestic property.

A crew from Garstang attended the inident on Marshaw Road, Over Wyresdale, this morning.

They used a 10.5m ladder, roof ladder, hose reel and nimbus nozzle to tackle the fire.

They also used chimney rods and a small tool kit.

They were at the scene for about one hour. There were no casualties.

The emergency call was received by Lancashire Fire and Rescue at 9.19am.