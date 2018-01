The Garstang 10k got off to a flying start as hundreds of eager runners turned out.

The annual 10k run set off at 11am this morning from Garstang Community Academy.

Kathy Cartledge and Sue Arnott prepare to start the Garstang 10k

Almost 400 runners lined up to take part, from schoolchildren to pensioners, club runners to first timers.

A fine and dry, but cold, morning created good conditions for the popular event.