Folk music at Garstang library

A theatrical experience dubbed a ‘massive feminist call-out’ which fuses storytelling and live folk music is coming to Garstang for one night only.

Feral is the brainchild of performance artist and director Sonya Moorhead and is inspired by her own personal attempt to escape the suffocation of domesticity by hitchhiking to Oban to track down 60s ‘folk legend’ Anne Briggs.

The show, directed by award-winning Debs Newbold, will tour venues across the North this March stopping off at Garstang Library on Sunday March 31.

Tickets are £10/£8/£6 and are available at http://spotonlancashire.co.uk/whats-on/feral/ or by calling the box office on 01254 660360.