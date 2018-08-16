Folk music concert in Garstang

Steeleye Span guitar-legend Ken Nicol will perform in a concert with Becky Mills at The Kenlis Arms in Garstang.

Ken Nicol is such a guitar legend that Sir Roger Bucknall of Fylde Guitars produced the iconic Ken Nicol Signature Guitar in his honour.

Ken has played with Steeleye Span and The Albion Band and for several years has been a residential tutor at Folkus’ annual Music School at Waddow Hall near Clitheroe.

Ken agreed to invite Steeleye’s Maddy Prior to sing at this concert – but she’s currently touring the south of England so Ken asked Yorkshire songstress Becky Mills to join him on this summer’s evening gig for Garstang Arts & Music Festival on Saturday, August 18, 7.30pm.

Tickets: £10 from Visit Garstang Centre, Garstang, tel: 01995 602125.